Antelope Valley College will fully reopen beginning Monday, with all employees, students and visitors required to wear face coverings indoors while on campus until further notice.
Several factors were taken into consideration, including the fact that the Antelope Valley has one of the lowest vaccination rates in Los Angeles County, the Delta Plus variant being more transmissible and becoming more dominant in Lancaster and Palmdale, and for the safety of those that work with students in close proximity. Face coverings will be required indoors in most settings until further notice.
Exceptions include:
• When a student is alone in a room or vehicle.
• While eating or drinking.
• When a student performs specific tasks which cannot be performed with a face covering.
The following individuals are exempt from wearing face coverings at all times:
• Persons with a medical condition, mental health condition, or disability that prevents wearing a face covering. This includes persons with a medical condition for whom wearing a face covering could obstruct breathing or who are unconscious, incapacitated, or otherwise unable to remove the covering without assistance.
• Persons who are hearing impaired, or communicating with a person who is hearing impaired, where the ability to see the mouth is essential for communication. It is suggested that a face shield be used as an alternative.
Current Health Officer orders can be found on AVC’s website COVID page and by using the QR code posted on exterior doors at AVC campuses.
Signage will continue to be posted on all exterior doors with guidance for employees, students, and visitors to campus.
AVC will not require vaccinations for employees, students or visitors to campus.
Los Angeles County and its Department of Health strongly recommend that people get their vaccination as it is the most effective defense against contracting and spreading the disease. If you have not been vaccinated, please consider doing so for the protection of yourself and others. Fully vaccinated means 14 days have passed since you received two doses of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Social distancing will no longer be required on campus regardless of vaccination status. However, social distancing is a recognized defense against the transmission of droplets.
Face coverings will not be required outdoors except in certain settings regardless of vaccination status. Face coverings are required indoors for all regardless of vaccination status.
Workspace barriers/plastic shields will no longer be required. You may continue to see workspace barriers/plastic shields on campus as requested by AVC employees.
HVAC systems are serviced and clean. This includes filters, filter seals, return air plenums, belts, condensate pans, etc. Fresh air dampers are at maximum openings per outdoor temperatures. MERV 13 filters are to be installed in units capable of using them.
Services for students will be provided in-person. To avoid long lines, appointments are recommended but not required.
Summer course instruction will continue to be provided as there will be no change in the method for delivery of instruction for summer courses.
Classrooms can return to full-size capacity beginning in the fall semester. If a student has already registered for an online course, they do not need to register again.
