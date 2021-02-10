LANCASTER — Antelope Valley College’s Marauder Market/Hearts and Hands food pantry will distribute one pre-filled bag of fruits and vegetables on Thursday, to those students who are food insecure.
Students will also have an opportunity to receive warm clothing items and a first/second year experience care package, including ear buds and blue light glasses.
Student may also drop off financial aid documents during the event. They just need to let an employee know that they have documents to drop off.
Students may start to line up at 9:30 a.m. Distribution will begin at 10 a.m. and continue until supplies last. Distribution will take place at Parking Lot A4 at Avenue J-8 and 30th Street West.
Students are reminded to practice preventative measures, including wearing a face mask and observe social distancing. Check www.avc.edu, student email and/or social media for updates.
