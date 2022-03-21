LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Community College District’s Board of Trustees approved a new administrative salary schedule due to a recent administrative reorganization.
The one-time budgetary impact is $303,360.
The new salary schedule, effective April 1, has five columns and 10 steps. It covers superintendent/president, general counsel, assistant superintendent/vice president, executive directors, deans and associate deans.
“Normally, salary increases, even for administrators, are effective July 1, usually sometime after negotiations,” Antelope Valley College Federation of Classified Employees President Pamela Ford said. “So why is this increase effective April 1?”
Ford added the reorganization stipulate that there would be additional steps to those impacted by the reorganization.
“This is overall increases for all administration; I’m just wondering, why the change?” Ford said.
“This is being adjusted because of the addition of April 1, because of the addition of associate dean’s position, which was effective April 1,” AV College President Ed Knudson said.
Two steps were added to the overall schedule for everybody. The faculty schedule has 26 steps; the classified schedule has five steps, plus 3.5% increases for longevity up to 36 years.
“This is consistent with the compensation philosophy the Board adopted in 2017, and the last time the administrative salary schedule was adjusted was in 2017,” Knudson said.
The District conducted a comparison of administrative compensation at single-college districts in California, as compiled annually by the Association of California Community College Administrators, and the College of the Canyons, for associate deans positions.
“This was an adjustment that was made to the schedule that hasn’t been made it five years,” Knudson said.
Another reason for the adjustment was competitiveness to allow AV College to remain competitive n recruiting administrators.
Antelope Valley College Federation of Teachers President Aurora Burd expressed concern over the spreadsheets used to justify the administrative reorganization.
“It seems like several positions have received considerable increases according to the number of steps you just mentioned,” Burd said.
Burd noted an experienced adjunct instructor with a PhD who teaches a maximum load during fall and spring can earn almost $31,000 a year.
“In comparison, AVC’s upper level administrators are earning six and seven times this amount,” Burd said.
She added it was unusual for administrators to receive raises separate from and before the AV College classified and faculty bargaining units ratify increases as part of the negotiations process.
“In this case, what’s most alarming to me and disgraceful is that we have a system of checks and balances to ensure that justice and fairness are extended to all,” physics professor Jason Bowen said. “And yet I fail to see that from college leadership.”
Inflation is soaring, and times are getting hard for most citizens...and the colleges gives themselves a pay raise...that's how the public education systems rolls.
