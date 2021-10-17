LANCASTER — Antelope Valley College will offer free rapid and PCR COVID-19 testing weekly, starting Monday.
Testing will be available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Thursday, in the Brent Carder Marauder Stadium parking Lot E1 at 3041 West Ave. K, for drive-thru or walk-in service.
The PCR, or polymerase chain reaction, test will be provided as necessary.
For details, email contacthr@avc.edu or call 661-722-6330.
