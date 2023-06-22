LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Community College District trustees approved clinical affiliation agreements with High Desert Medical Group for nursing students to gain clinical experience as they work toward earning their degrees.
Students enrolled in the registered nursing, vocational nursing and medical office assisting programs can complete their clinical experiences at High Desert Medical Group.
“It is essential for students in these programs to acquire such clinical experiences during their learning process and it is to the mutual benefit of both parties hereto that students of the College’s medical programs use the facilities of High Desert Medical Group,” according to a description.
For the registered nursing program, High Desert Medical Group will provide experiences of educational value with a designated registered nurse, or preceptor, with at least one year of experience who has agreed to provide supervision to the students when they are doing a new procedure, such as giving injections to school-age children, according to the agreement.
For the vocational nursing program, a preceptor is a designated registered nurse or designated licensed vocational nurse with at least one year of experience who has agreed to provide supervision to students. For the medical office assisting program, a preceptor is a medical office assistant with at least one year of experience who has agreed to provide supervision to students.
AV College shall designate students from those enrolled in its registered nursing, vocational nursing and medical office assisting programs for assignment to High Desert Medical Group.
The board unanimously approved the agreement at its June 12 meeting.
