LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Community College District’s training aviation hangar at the AV College educational facility at Fox Field is now known as the Jack B. Halliday Sr. Hangar for Aviation Studies.
The District’s Board of Education unanimously approved, at Monday’s regular Board meeting, naming the facility after Halliday, a longtime aeronautical faculty member.
Halliday said he was thunderstruck at the honor.
“You guys humbled me to do such a thing,” he said. “I don’t know, all I ever did was go to work.”
AV College President Ed Knudson read the resolution to Halliday.
“Whereas, Jack Halliday Sr. has devoted his life, since childhood, to aviation ...” Knudson began.
According to the resolution, Halliday is an aviator and pilot. He is also a Vietnam veteran and a graduate of the Northrop Aeronautical Institute. He served in multiple aerospace positions as an airframe and power mechanic. He also directly made the approval of Federal Aviation Administration for Antelope Valley College’s first certified aviation program.
Halliday has devoted more than 35 years to AV College as a faculty member, teaching and sharing skills in aviation with thousands of students. In addition, since the ’80s, “starting with minimal, inadequate space, the physical instructional space for the program had not been dedicated and was moved multiple times,” the resolution said.
Halliday has been instrumental in the growth of the aviation programs at Antelope Valley College, preparing thousands of students for careers in aviation, the resolution said.
“And whereas, Jack is a recognized leader at the college and in the community giving unselfishly of his time and talent; now, therefore, be it resolved and ordered, the Board of Trustees of the Antelope Valley Community College District hereby order the name of the training aviation hangar at the Antelope Valley College educational facility at Fox Field, Lancaster, County of Los Angeles, California, shall immediately and forever become the Jack B. Halliday Sr. Hangar for Aviation Studies,” Knudson concluded.
Halliday said the greatest joy is the students that have gone through the program.
“Some of them are captains of industry out there,” he said.
Halliday thanked the Board, Knudson and everyone else who has been part of the organization.
“I’m going to be around a little while longer,” he said.
