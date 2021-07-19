LANCASTER — Attorney Robert A. Parris will continue to serve as a third-party mediator to settle disputes for Antelope Valley College.
AV College’s Human Resources Department requires a third-party mediator whenever it receives a complaint.
“The mediator will review the complaint, meet with the identified parties, individually and together, as appropriate with an objective for all parties to reach an agreement on how to move forward and work together as colleagues in a professional atmosphere,” the agenda item said.
The Board approved the original agreement with Parris in March 2020. That agreement, for an amount not to exceed $45,000, expired at the end of June.
AV College trustees unanimously and without discussion approved a contract amendment at the July 12 meeting for an amount not to exceed $94,000. The amended agreement is effective from March 10, 2020, through March 9, 2025.
