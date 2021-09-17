LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Community College District trustees agreed to allow the District to enter into negotiations with PPL Inc. for executive search consultant services with a proposed budget of $33,000.
Current AV College President Ed Knudson plans to retire June 30, after nine years of service, according to Knudson’s letter of intent to retire read out by Board President Michael Adams at the April 12 meeting.
The College Board hired Knudson in June 2013. He previously said his plans were to work until he turns 70 years old. He will be that age by June 2022.
Knudson’s current contract is in effect through June 30, 2023. He will remain through the end of his current contract if the Board fails to find a suitable successor or other compelling or exigent circumstances exist, according to the letter.
“There comes a time when everybody needs to make plans for the next stage of their journey of life and that’s what my wife and I have done,” Knudson said at the April meeting. “It has been beyond my honor and privilege to have served as president of this institution.”
Trustee Michael Rives said that naming Knudson’s successor is the Board’s most important task. He called Knudson “a steadfast hand on the helm the last decade.”
Rives read a statement prior to the vote in which he said the Board needs “to think out of the box in our selection, specifically spell out the specific traits we are looking for.”
“Allow the applicants to demonstrate by anonymous essay their feelings on those items; have a search committee evaluate those essays and give us a handful of finalists,” he added. “Then the Board will zero in on the items of which we individually are concerned, and on those candidates who hit the marks.”
Rives added the “objective scrutiny” and campus participation will lead them to the candidate who is most likely to continue the progress made over the past 10 years.
The District sought proposals on behalf of the Human Resources Department via advertised competitive bid. PPL Inc. was one of two firms to submit bids.
The District’s Evaluation Committee for the request for proposal reviewed and scored the received proposals per the outlined criteria in the request for proposal, and ranked PPL Inc., which specializes in California community college executive searches, first.
The Board voted 4-1, with Rives dissenting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.