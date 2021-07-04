LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Community College District trustees unanimously agreed at the June 14 Board meeting to allow the District to begin negotiations with Irvine-based PFD Management Inc. for PFD to assume control of food service operations at the cafeteria.
AV College previously contracted out food services in 2018. That contract expired in August 2020 when the college campuses were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The District sought out proposals for food service operations via advertised competitive bids from qualified vendors.
PFD Management managed more than 30 locations over the past 16 years and provided different dining programs based on each location, according to a letter by CEO/Founder Eric Pak.
The company proposes to offer AV College a full line of catering services, concession menu items and a variety of dining menu including breakfast, deli, grill, hot entrees, daily made soup, and variety of selection menu, according to its proposal.
PFD Management is planning to have an estimated four full-time employees and six part-time employees for AV College. That includes a management position, sous chef, grill chef, and prep cook, according to the proposal.
AV College’s Lancaster campus fully reopened starting June 28, and the Palmdale Center set to resume in-person and virtual services starting Tuesday,
The fall semester is scheduled to start Aug. 16.
