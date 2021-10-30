LANCASTER — It’s Tumbleweed Tech no more as Antelope Valley College officials on Friday unveiled Sage Hall, the new 32,562 square-foot facility that will replace the existing Roy A. Knapp Learning Center.
The two-story building cost an estimated $28.6 million to build. It was paid for with proceeds from Measure AV, the $350 million bond measure passed by local voters in November 2016. The building includes classrooms and a computer lab as well as study rooms, faculty offices and a dean’s suite.
HMC Architects designed Sage Hall. It features a giant capital L-shaped roof in a burnt-orange color. The leg of the letter hits the ground and the stem of the letter stretches across the building. The lobby features a glass-windowed wall next to a giant concrete staircase where students can congregate.
“It focuses on students,” AV College President Ed Knudson said during a low-key grand opening ceremony attended by AV College trustees, including Board President Michael Adams, Vice President Steve Buffalo and member Michael Rives.
Other dignitaries in attendance included Assemblyman Tom Lackey; Lancaster Vice Mayor Marvin Crist; councilmen Darrell Dorris and Raj Malhi; Charles F. Bostwick, assistant field deputy for Supervisor Kathryn Barger; and Aaron Falk, field representative for Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield, who presented certificates of recognition to Knudson for the grand opening.
Crist recalled when he attended AV College some 60 years ago, it was a dusty campus with the nickname Tumbleweed Tech.
“This is truly a college,” Crist said as he stood at the podium in the light-filled lobby of the building.
“It’s Tumbleweed Tech no more,” Knudson replied.
AV College’s library will adopt the Roy A. Knapp name, Knudson said, adding they spoke with Knapp’s family about the change.
Sage Hall is the second building constructed with Measure AV funds to open this year. The campus security building opened in March. Discovery Lab, the 35,466 square-foot career technical education facility, will open early next year.
Knudson, who will retire next year at the end of June, said the college is debt-free. In addition, he said the college has $25 million of what will be a $35 million fund to cover future costs of maintenance and reconstruction for college facilities.
All of the Measure AV projects will take about eight to eight-and-a-half years to complete instead of the original projection of 10 years.
