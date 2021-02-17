LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Community College District will increase a purchase order used to house students at a local hotel, under the AV College Homeless and Housing Insecure Pilot Program.
The AV College’s Board of Trustees unanimously agreed, at the Feb. 8 meeting, to increase the purchase order by $30,000, if needed.
There are currently no students staying at the hotel. The program is used to house students until more long-term sustainable housing can be located. However, due to the lack of available housing in the Antelope Valley, some students are staying in the hotel longer than expected.
The AV Community College District was one of 14 community college districts statewide, that was awarded last year, a three-year grant worth $700,000 to help homeless and housing-insecure students find reliable shelter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.