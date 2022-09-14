AVC

An artist’s rendering of the Commons building at Antelope Valley College. The 47,353 square-foot facility will be the campus core for student life and college activities. The building is under review by the Division of the State Architect.

 Image courtesy Antelope Valley College

LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Community College District will get The Commons building after all, albeit later than expected.

The 47,353 square-foot facility will be the campus core for student life and college activities. The Commons will include a full kitchen and dining facility, college store, indoor and outdoor spaces for large gatherings and a student life center that supports student interaction, support and clubs as well as the student government offices.

Tags

(1) comment

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

I believe the Public Education Cartel's days are numbered. What a waste of money.

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.