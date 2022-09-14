LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Community College District will get The Commons building after all, albeit later than expected.
The 47,353 square-foot facility will be the campus core for student life and college activities. The Commons will include a full kitchen and dining facility, college store, indoor and outdoor spaces for large gatherings and a student life center that supports student interaction, support and clubs as well as the student government offices.
Rising costs prompted administrators to put the project on hold, back in May. The project is currently under review by the Division of the State Architect with a projected opening, in 2025.
The estimated cost is about $42.7 million from Measure AV funds. The District was projected to be $11.5 million short on its budget for Measure AV projects, according to a presentation at the May 9 Board meeting. That shortfall pushed the Commons building to the back-burner.
Measure AV, the $350 million bond measure passed by local voters, in November 2016, restricted up to $35 million for a maintenance and operations endowment. As of now, $24.5 million has been purposed for the endowment. That leaves $10.5 million. The District can also use an additional $2.3 million, which was set aside for technology projects about six years ago, well before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Thanks to the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund, part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act or, CARES Act, passed by Congress, in March 2020, there was a lot of potential to fund technology and information technology infrastructure to ensure students could learn in the online and remote environment.
“We were able to use some of those funds and ease the burden on that line item,” AV College Superintendent/President Jennifer Zellet said, Tuesday.
By taking the $10.5 million of the remaining budget for the Maintenance and Operations Endowment and the $2.3 million from Internet Technology Services, the combined $12.8 million will cover the construction of The Commons without a deficit in Measure AV funds, Zellet said.
Another thing also happened to make it possible: AV College received an historic allocation of about $9 million in scheduled maintenance dollars from the state.
“We have a five- to seven-year timeline to extend those funds,” Zellet said. “That means for that amount we absolutely don’t have to touch the interest being borne on the M&O endowment account.”
The District will be able to reinvest the interest, about $500,000 a year, back into the principle of the endowment. The account will grow over time and eventually reach the $35 million goal.
“It’s a real student-centered and community-centered decision and I’m real pleased that we’re going to be able to make it happen,” Zellet said.
Zellet thanked former AV College President Ed Knudson for his leadership prior to her arrival.
“President Knudson did a fantastic job coming up with the measure, working with the community to get the measure passed,” she said. “We owe him a great debt of thanks.”
