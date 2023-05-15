LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Community College District will get an upgraded marquee sign at the corner of Avenue K and 30th Street West.
The district’s Board of Trustees unanimously ratified a $171,178 contract with Stevens Construction Inc. of Lancaster to upgrade the six-year-old electronic billboard with a higher pixel count than it currently has. One of the main reasons for doing so is that the display is not visible in the morning hours, according to Alejandro Guzmán, executive director of Marketing and Public Information.
The electronic sign was installed in 2017 at a cost of about $274,777 to provide information about upcoming enrollment events, upcoming special events and emergency notifications.
The sign was dark for part of the day Friday due to a power outage at the Lancaster campus. The district sent an alert at 9:16 a.m. to employees and students explaining that the main campus was experiencing a power outage.
“Main Campus employees are instructed to finish their work day from home,” the message said. “Students may still register for summer/fall classes online. Thank you for your patience.”
Power was restored about five hours later. It was not immediately clear Friday why the power went out.
(1) comment
You could buy a person a house (almost) for 274K and have that person hold a giant sign on the corner of Ave K and 20th and Twirl it like the new housing tract homes for sale... sign spinners do...for $275K..... Public Education....and Corruption....Enjoy ;)
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.