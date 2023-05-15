AVC marquee sign

Antelope Valley Community College District will get an upgraded marquee sign at the corner of Avenue K and 30th Street West with more pixels for better visibility. The sign was dark for about five hours on Friday due to a power outage at the Lancaster campus.

LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Community College District will get an upgraded marquee sign at the corner of Avenue K and 30th Street West.

The district’s Board of Trustees unanimously ratified a $171,178 contract with Stevens Construction Inc. of Lancaster to upgrade the six-year-old electronic billboard with a higher pixel count than it currently has. One of the main reasons for doing so is that the display is not visible in the morning hours, according to Alejandro Guzmán, executive director of Marketing and Public Information.

Jimzan 3
Jimzan 3

You could buy a person a house (almost) for 274K and have that person hold a giant sign on the corner of Ave K and 20th and Twirl it like the new housing tract homes for sale... sign spinners do...for $275K..... Public Education....and Corruption....Enjoy ;)

