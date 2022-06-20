LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Community College District’s Board of Trustees unanimously approved a Memorandum of Understanding with Familia Barrios Catering for food truck services on campus.
The agreement is good, from May 16 through June 30. The food trucks will be on campus between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., on two designated days, as coordinated by the District’s Director of Auxiliary Services, according to the agreement.
The services could be extended by a written extension of the agreement signed by authorized agents of both agencies.
Trustee Michael Rives, speaking at the June 13 Board meeting, noted the agreement was a limited time.
“When are we going to get the cafeteria up?” Rives said.
The District has a plan to remodel the cafeteria, which is expected to take the better part of a year, AV College President Ed Knudson said.
“We’ll be looking for vendors over the course of that year and in the meantime we are looking for being able to rotate a variety of food and catering services here on campus for students,” Knudson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.