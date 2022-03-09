LANCASTER — After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Antelope College Foundation’s fifth annual Wine Walk will return on April 23.
The event is scheduled from 5:30 to 8 p.m., in the Uhazy Hall Courtyard at the AV College Lancaster campus, 3041 West Ave. K.
Guests in attendance can enjoy wine tastings, beer tastings from Bravery Brewery and Lucky Luke, non-alcoholic wine tastings, food, live music and a silent auction.
Proceeds from the event will go to the Antelope Valley Community Students’ Endowment. Started in 2017, the event has raised $112,000 after expenses. The endowment supports programs dedicated to student success through a grant process. Twenty six grants have been awarded to faculty.
Individual tickets cost $100 before April 20 and $125 if purchased after April 20.
They can be purchased online at www.avc.edu/winewalk
Sponsorships are also available with four levels ranging from $500 to $4,000. For details visit https://www.avc.edu/winewalk/sponsorship
