Antelope Valley College Foundation donations

Antelope  Valley College students Audrey Yanez (right) and Bryan Enciso fill a bag with groceries at the ASO Hearts and Hands Food Pantry. The AVC Foundation is collecting donations for the pantry. The goal is to collect $25,000.

 Photo courtesy of AVC Foundation

LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley College Foundation is looking for cash donations to support the ASO Hearts and Hands Food Pantry for the Giving Tuesday 2022 campaign.

With matching funds from the AES Corp. and two anonymous donors, the foundation has raised about $15,000 toward its goal of $25,000. The foundation provides food, groceries, warm coats and hygiene items to students in need.

