LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley College Foundation is looking for cash donations to support the ASO Hearts and Hands Food Pantry for the Giving Tuesday 2022 campaign.
With matching funds from the AES Corp. and two anonymous donors, the foundation has raised about $15,000 toward its goal of $25,000. The foundation provides food, groceries, warm coats and hygiene items to students in need.
“This particular fundraiser is to raise funds so that they can purchase items that maybe they didn’t get in donations,” foundation coordinator Lisa O’Leary said.
Donations of any amount are appreciated, she said.
“Whether it’s $5 or $5,000, every little bit helps,” O’Leary said.
AES will match donations to the pantry.
This year marks the 10th anniversary of Giving Tuesday. The international day of giving was created, in 2012, as a way to encourage people to donate on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving. This year, Giving Tuesday is Nov. 29.
Visit avc/edu/givingtuesday to donate.
