LANCASTER — Members from the High Desert Society for the Advancement of Material and Process Engineering, also known as SAMPE, presented an $11,500 scholarship endowment to the Antelope Valley College Foundation.
SAMPE is a global professional member society that provides enhanced educational opportunities, by delivering information on new and advanced materials and processing technology, according to a description.
SAMPE says it provides growth and educational opportunities via conferences, exhibitions, technical forums, and publications. Claiming to be the only technical society encompassing all fields of endeavor in materials and processes, it provides a unique and valuable forum for scientists, engineers, and academicians.
High Desert SAMPE President Shannon Clark, Treasurer Tomas Diaz and member James Mackey, all Lockheed Martin engineers, presented AVC Foundation Executive Director Dianne Knippel with the check on Sept. 8.
“This generous gift will be able to support scholarships to students who, then, may be able to graduate and work in the local aerospace industry,” Knippel said.
