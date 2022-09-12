SAMPE endowment

Antelope Valley College Foundation Executive Director Dianne Knippel (second from left) is presented with an $11,000 scholarship endowment to the foundation by members of Advancement of Material and Process Engineering: James Mackey (from left), High Desert SAMPE President Shannon Clark and High Desert SAMPE treasurer Tomas Diaz.

 Photo courtesy of Emily Moulton, AVC Foundation coordinator

LANCASTER — Members from the High Desert Society for the Advancement of Material and Process Engineering, also known as SAMPE, presented an $11,500 scholarship endowment to the Antelope Valley College Foundation.

SAMPE is a global professional member society that provides enhanced educational opportunities, by delivering information on new and advanced materials and processing technology, according to a description.

