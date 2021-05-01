LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley College Foundation awarded 240 student scholarships totaling $211,300 in student scholarships for fall 2021-22.
It is through the donations of many community organizations and individual donors that the Foundation is able to give these awards. The Foundation scholarship program is competitive, students apply online and are electronically matched to scholarships that meet the donors’ criteria based on student academic records. Students are also rated based primarily on the students’ personal statements and career goals, the Foundation announced.
“These student applicants were some of the best we have received in the past several years,” AVC Foundation Executive Director Dianne Knippel said. We typically host a meet and greet breakfast so that donors are able to meet with their student recipients, however, due to COVID-19 restrictions for the past two years, students have produced videos for the donors.”
Visit https://www.avc.edu/foundation to view the student videos.
The non-profit AV College Foundation’s assets exceeded $9 million for the first time. The Foundation was established in 1991 to support the college.
For more than 20 years, the AV College Foundation has supported students by funding their pursuits towards higher education, and providing resources to help with their success. Its mission, in partnership with its volunteer board of directors, is to increase resources, raise funds and create friends and partnerships in support of education at AV College.
