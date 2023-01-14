LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Community College District administrators hope to secure an approximately $60.68 million Affordable Student Housing Grant from the state to fund the cost of construction for a proposed student housing project that could house up to 300 students.
AV College’s Board of Trustees voted 4-1, on Monday, with Trustee Michael Rives dissenting, to approve the grant application, which is due to the state, by Jan. 25.
“I personally have some reservations about this project,” Rives said. “First of all, we’re not certain who’s going to operate the student housing, the college or outside our community.”
He would like to know how many students need housing now and how much it will cost to operate the housing.
“I understand you have to be full-time student to stay in the housing, so 26% of our fall students, in 2022, were full-time, so that means 75% of students can’t use it,” Rives said.
He wanted to schedule a special meeting to discuss the grant at length and suggested the Board had time to do so before the Jan. 25 deadline. However, the Board did not take up Rives’ proposal to postpone the vote.
Last year, the District applied for the Housing Planning Grant and the Housing Construction Grant. The District received a $200,000 planning grant.
“There are 300 beds in the structure for students and the idea is to incentivize some of those 75% who are not yet full-time to participate in the student housing and thereby become full-time students,” Superintendent/President Jennifer Zellet said.
The proposed student housing project is meant to help those students who cannot afford rent. The housing would not be restricted to those students who are part of the emergency aid program.
“While it might be a good litmus test to know exactly how many students we’re putting in to the Oxford Suites and some of those other emergency houses, I would also advise to think more expansively about what our student housing opportunity can do,” Zellet said.
The proposed project includes residence halls constructed in neighborhoods that could provide a sense of community for students. There are also spaces for tutoring and community kitchens where students can socialize and create a sense of belonging. Students who have housing in the complex might also be able to complete their education in two years.
