AVC housing grant

Antelope Valley Community College District Board of Trustees General Counsel Bridget Cook (from left), AV College Superintendent/President Jennifer Zellet, Board of Trustees President Barbara Gaines, Clerk Michael Adams and trustees Michael Rives and Steve Buffalo and student trustee Cory Barnes talk at Monday’s Board of Trustees meeting.

 Screenshot

LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Community College District administrators hope to secure an approximately $60.68 million Affordable Student Housing Grant from the state to fund the cost of construction for a proposed student housing project that could house up to 300 students.

AV College’s Board of Trustees voted 4-1, on Monday, with Trustee Michael Rives dissenting, to approve the grant application, which is due to the state, by Jan. 25.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.