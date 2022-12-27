LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Community College District will continue its agreement with MGI Advocacy Inc. for legislative advising services through December 2026 at a cost of $3,000 per month with total services not to exceed $180,000.

The District’s Board of Trustees, at the Dec. 9 meeting, unanimously approved an amendment to its agreement with MGI Advocacy to extend it through Dec. 31, 2026.

Tags

(1) comment

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

legislative advising costing 3K per month....Taxpayer Shakedown ?? You be the judge.

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.