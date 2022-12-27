LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Community College District will continue its agreement with MGI Advocacy Inc. for legislative advising services through December 2026 at a cost of $3,000 per month with total services not to exceed $180,000.
The District’s Board of Trustees, at the Dec. 9 meeting, unanimously approved an amendment to its agreement with MGI Advocacy to extend it through Dec. 31, 2026.
“This contract is for four years; why is it for four years?” trustee Michael Rives asked. “Do we need advocacy in Sacramento when we have assemblymen, senators and so forth?”
The consultants with MGI Advocacy are lobbyists who specialize in education, AV College Superintendent/President Jennifer Zellet said.
“The difference between going through our local congressman or our local politician is their expertise may or may not be in a community college and the interests of community colleges,” Zellet said.
She added that the firm has advocated for the District and helped navigate upcoming legislation that could be problematic for the District.
According to the agreement, MGI participates in weekly phone conversations with other District representatives to learn about the up-to-the-minute issues that are impacting California’s community colleges.
The firm also tracks and analyzes the state budget process and budget proposals. In addition, the firm could also assist with the District’s student housing efforts.
Because MGI Advocacy provides an ongoing service, Zellet said they chose to amend the contract through 2026.
(1) comment
legislative advising costing 3K per month....Taxpayer Shakedown ?? You be the judge.
