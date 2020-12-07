LANCASTER — Doug Jensen, Antelope Valley Community College District’s executive director of Facilities Services, has retired after more than 20 years with the college.
AV College’s Board of Trustees approved Jensen’s retirement at the No. 9 meeting effective Jan. 31. The Board will consider a revised retirement date of Feb. 1 at the next meeting on Friday.
Jensen has already left the college. He started in February 2000.
It was not immediately clear if the college administration would fill the vacancy.
“When an administrator role becomes vacant, we assess the current campus needs and a variety of related factors before making the decision to fill the position,” Betsy Sanchez, executive director of Marketing and Public Information, said in a statement.
AV College is in the middle of numerous construction projects for Measure AV, the $350 million bond measure passed by local voters in November 2016. Oversight for those projects will not be impacted by Jensen’s departure, however.
Facilities Services Program Manager Ron Benedetti and two others oversee facilities work. They will continue to do so.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.