LANCASTER — Rising costs prompted Antelope Valley Community College District administrators to drop the Commons building from the list of projects to be completed under Measure AV, the $350 million bond measure approved by local voters, in November 2016.
The District has alternative plans to redistribute the services that were to be provided in the Commons among other projects.
Approximately $77.1 million of bond funds went toward administrative and planning expenses such as debt reduction, a Maintenance and Operations endowment, and campus design standards. That left approximately $272.8 million for construction-related projects, according to presentation by Shar Brar, vice-president of Administrative Services, at the May 9 Board of Trustees meeting.
Approximately $52.8 million was spent on completed or substantially completed projects such as Swing Space Phase I, the Palmdale Center, the Campus Security building and Sage Hall.
Projects in construction include campus infrastructure, the Marauder Complex, the Avenue J-12 main entry, Student Services, Swing Space Phase 2, and Discovery Lab, The total budget for those projects is approximately $111.7 million, Brar said.
(District officials held a grand opening ceremony for the state of the art Discovery Lab, on May 12.)
That leaves approximately $108.3 million remaining from the $220 million budget. Upcoming projects include the gymnasium renovation and Cedar Hall. The gymnasium renovation cost of about $7.9 million is covered 60% by the state; Cedar Hall is projected to cost approximately $57 million. Due to inflation, the cost of the remaining projects is projected to be $119.8 million instead of $108.3 million. That puts the budget over by an estimated $11.5 million.
“As the projects extend on, we’re incurring additional costs, and those costs are coming in higher than anticipated,” Brar said in response to a question from Board Clerk Michelle Harvey.
The 47,353 square foot Commons facility was meant to be the campus core for student life and college activities. The building was set to include a new cafeteria, student store, indoor and outdoor spaces for large gatherings and a student life center.
An alternative plan could see the District keep and renovate the Student Center to include a bookstore, dining room and other student programs to add 27,200 square feet, Brar said.
Brar explained how the alternative plans for the Commons.
The former Learning Center could also be renovated to add student-focused programs for an additional 15,412 square feet. The Math and Engineering Building could add an additional 9,319 square feet for programs to be determined. A potential outdoor gym would add 7,000 square feet. Other proposals would see landscaping to improve campus aesthetics and pathways.
Looking ahead, the new Student Services building is projected to be completed by December; the Marauder Complex is projected to be completed by January 2023. Swing Space II — to allow for the demolition of existing buildings in order to start new construction — is projected to be ready by May 2023. The gym renovation is projected to be completed by January 2024.The 43,962-square-foot facility will undergo a complete modernization updating all building systems and finishes.
Construction of Cedar Hall, a three-story, 65,000-square-foot state-of-the-art building that will house classrooms and faculty offices plus a theater-style lecture hall that will also be used as the Board of Trustees meeting room, is projected to start in December with a projected completion date of January 2025.
