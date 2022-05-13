LANCASTER — Antelope Valley College officials, faculty and staff, industry partners and other dignitaries celebrated the grand opening of the state-of-the-art Discovery Lab, on Thursday morning, with a dedication ceremony in the Fire Technology classroom.
The 35,466 square-foot building will support programs in electronics and avionics, welding, fire technology and the Aircraft Fabrication and Assembly program, also known as AFAB. AFAB provides inexperienced students with entry-level skills for the aerospace industry and experienced students with upgraded skills.
AV College is one of the few community colleges in the United States offering composites fabrication and repair.
“This building is for industry, developing a workforce and making sure that we meet community needs in the best way we know how,” AV College President Ed Knudson said.
The building features a state-of-the art welding lab, an electronics laboratory, fire technology program, advanced manufacturing and metrology.
“We’re moving this thing into the 21st century and we’re very excited about this building,” Knudson said.
Each of the classrooms is equipped with cameras for distance learning. There are also microphones to capture classroom discussion. The Electronics and Avionics classroom has devices at each student station to capture soldering dust. The electrical technology classroom features an exposed ceiling so the students can see the workmanship. The welding lab includes seven welding dust collectors that collect smoke from the welding.
There are also ambient air cleaners to filter the air and an alarm to measure the gas in the air. The monitor can measure oxygen and open a door to ventilate the room.
There is also office space for instructors and an area for adjunct instructors.
Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer, presented Knudson with a certificate in honor of the new building’s dedication.
“I gotta hand it to you guys, you guys are really doing what the community needs,” he said, highlighting job training and career development.
Knudson also received certificates from Jackie Owens, field representative for Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita; Charles F. Bostwick, assistant field deputy for Los Angeles County District 5 Supervisor Kathryn Barger; and Pamela Balch, district director for District 34 Assemblyman Tom Lackey.
Discovery Lab cost an estimated $26 million to build. The building was designed with an open infrastructure so students could see the connectivity of utilities. It was paid for with proceeds from Measure AV, the $350 million bond measure passed by local voters, in November 2016.
Discovery Lab is the third building constructed with Measure AV funds to open in the past year. The campus security building opened, in March 2021. The two-story, $28.1 million Sage Hall, which replaced the Learning Center, opened last October. Measure AV funds also paid for the Palmdale Center.
The AV Community College District’s long-range facility master plan for the Lancaster campus includes a new two-story student services building that is expected to open later this year, a gymnasium renovation and Cedar Hall, a three-story, 65,000 square-foot state-of-the-art building that will house classrooms and faculty officers. The building will include a theater-style lecture classroom that will also be used as the Board of Trustees boardroom.
