LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Community College District did not get the approximately $60.68 million state construction grant as hoped for to build a student housing project for 300 students but officials are undeterred.
The district was ninth on an initial list of 21 community colleges in the state hoping to receive a grant in the second round of state funding for the Affordable Student Housing Grant program. Last year, in the first round of state funding, the district received a $200,000 student housing planning grant. It also applied for a student housing construction grant but did not receive it. In January of this year, the district submitted a competitive application for an approximately $60.68 million construction grant.
The proposed student housing project includes residence halls constructed in neighborhoods that could provide a sense of community for students. There are also spaces for tutoring and community kitchens where students can socialize and create a sense of belonging.
The proposed facility would be constructed on 30 acres of vacant land on the western border of the Lancaster campus. The district purchased the property last year for $9 million.
“There’s a documented need for housing for some of our most vulnerable students,” Shaminder Brar, vice president of Administrative Services for the district, said during a presentation at Monday’s board of trustees meeting.
The board voted 4-1, with trustee Michael Rives dissenting, to approve the grant application, which is due to the state by Friday.
Rives said the proposed project needed more feedback from stakeholders.
“The board has to be really involved; the people in District 3 that live around this college need to be involved; the students need to be involved in the design and everything to do with this deal,” he said. “Until that’s done, I’m not going to be in favor of it.”
The district will re-submit its application for the student housing construction grant for round three of in the funding cycle by Friday’s deadline. Brar cautioned there are potential changes to the funding structure from the state.
“There are discussions in place for how the remaining funds will be allocated and what funding mechanism will be used,” he said, adding they will evaluate whether the proposed funding structure aligns with the district’s financial plans.
AV College Superintendent/President Jennifer Zellet added that almost all of the proposed projects that received grant funding were cooperative projects with University of California or California State University campuses.
“That bumped us down,” she said.
Thirteen of the 21 projects received funding. Eight community colleges, including AV College, had no local funding.
“We have a lot of time and energy; more important than that, our students need affordable student housing,” Zellet said.
She added it is in the best interest of the district’s students to resubmit the housing application and be in the game.
“If it is determined that it continues to be a granting program, then we can proceed with the plans that the board has already sanctioned,” she said.
Board President Barbara Gaines said they need the support of the local state elected officials in Assemblyman Tom Lackey, R-Palmdale, Assemblyman Juan Carrillo, R-Palmdale, and state Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita.
