AVC student housing

Shaminder Brar, vice-president of Administrative Services for Antelope Valley Community College District, give an update on a student housing project at Monday’s Board of Trustees meeting. The district did not get the approximately $60.68 million state construction grant as hoped for to build student housing project for 300 students.

 JULIE DRAKE/Valley Press

LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Community College District did not get the approximately $60.68 million state construction grant as hoped for to build a student housing project for 300 students but officials are undeterred.

The district was ninth on an initial list of 21 community colleges in the state hoping to receive a grant in the second round of state funding for the Affordable Student Housing Grant program. Last year, in the first round of state funding, the district received a $200,000 student housing planning grant. It also applied for a student housing construction grant but did not receive it. In January of this year, the district submitted a competitive application for an approximately $60.68 million construction grant.

