PALMDALE — Dan Jackson, the lead assistant men’s basketball coach at Antelope Valley College, is the new athletic director for The Palmdale Aerospace Academy, the charter school announced Wednesday.
Jackson arrives at the Aerospace Academy with many years of experienced in athletic administration. He has worked with a wide spectrum of athletes from the collegiate ranks to youth.
“I am very excited to have someone lead our athletics program who has had the success that Coach Jackson has had as both a collegiate athlete and coach,” middle/high school principal Chris Fore said. “He will bring a wealth of experience to the Griffin Athletic Department as a former National Champion (his team was the 2013 United States Collegiate Athletic Association National Championship) and now turned coach. We will lean on that experience to take the Griffins into a new era of athletics.”
Jackson has a master’s degree in organizational training and performance management as well as a bachelor’s degree in mathematics and business administration. He has served as the lead assistant basketball coach and assistant tennis coach at Knox College, an assistant basketball coach at Tusculum College, and a recreational leader for the City of Lancaster. He was a four-year starter in the basketball program at Warren Wilson College in North Carolina.
“I am honored to have the opportunity to join The Palmdale Aerospace Academy as the new athletic director,” Jackson said. “I look forward to becoming a part of a tremendous team of staff and faculty in creating a safe, enriching environment where our student athletes will thrive to give their best. We want to encourage our student athletes to do good work that powers the world.”
TPAA offers a wide range of high school and middle school athletic programs. The high school offers cross country, volleyball, soccer, swimming, and track and field for both genders. Boys and girls basketball, girls volleyball and flag football are the athletics offered for the middle school grades.
“Dan is very well respected amongst his peers and understands the importance of how to help others and be a good team member,” said Kevin Walden, former head men’s basketball coach at Knox College. “He was clearly liked by other members of the Knox College athletic department and was seen as a leader in the community.”
