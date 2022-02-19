LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Community College District trustees unanimously agreed to allow the District to enter into negotiations with M. Arthur Gensler Jr. and Associates Inc. to assist the District in preparing a comprehensive Facilities Master Plan.
The agreement, once finalized, is expected cost up to $200,000.
Gensler and Associates received the highest evaluation score for proposals and then interviews among respondents to a competitive bid process.
The Facilities Master Plan will be an update to the Board-adopted 2016 Facilities Master Plan, which has guided future development of multiple projects under Measure AV, the $350 million bond measure passed by local voters in November 2016 to help modernize the Lancaster campus.
The projects completed so far include Sage Hall and a campus security building. The next major opening will be the Discovery Lab, which will hold career and technical education programs. That building is expected to open this sign.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.