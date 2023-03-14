LANCASTER — Antelope Valley College’s cafeteria kitchen is almost ready to reopen for food sales. It has been without a food vendor since last May due to operating losses.
The space is open but without food sales.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
LANCASTER — Antelope Valley College’s cafeteria kitchen is almost ready to reopen for food sales. It has been without a food vendor since last May due to operating losses.
The space is open but without food sales.
The kitchen had a preliminary health inspection on March 2. The addition of a new full-size sneeze guard was the most significant finding. A sneeze guard has been ordered and is expected to arrive in about one week.
The District also needs to add cove tile (a special type of curved tile that is typically used at the base of a wall) on the floor along one wall and an additional hand sink.
Shami Brar, vice president of Administrative Services for the AV Community College District, provided an update on the cafeteria at Monday’s Board of Trustees meeting.
“We’re in a good position to open shortly,” he said. “The biggest challenge we have at this time is staff.”
The District is recruiting for a Food Services supervisor and two permanent Food Services assistant II positions.
“Recruitment is ongoing,” Brar said. “We hope to have these positions filled ASAP.”
The District is also recruiting for a temporary, short-term, hourly Food Service assistant II to start as soon as possible.
The kitchen has been deep-cleaned. The floors and walls have also been painted.
District staff, including James Nasipak, director of Auxiliary Services, have worked hard to ensure that there will be an operational cafeteria this semester, Brar said.
Student Trustee Corey Barnes thanked him.
“From the beginning, you mentioned about this, about having our cafeteria open, and you’ve come through for us,” he said.
The cafe menu will include breakfast options as well as a grill with burgers and sides and taco and burrito bar.
Trustee Michael Rives asked if the District can subsidize meals for students.
“I don’t know how many students can afford a $15 hamburger,” he said.
The cafe will accept debit and credit cards as forms of payment.
Board President Barbara Gaines asked if the supervisor position requires completion of culinary arts school.
That is a requirement, Brar said.
“We have built in an equivalency,” he said. “If somebody, for example, has worked in the restaurant industry for 10 years or more and they’ve managed a large staff, we are allowing that to count as equivalency.”
The variety of food offered will be a combination of “scratch” meals prepared in the kitchen, such as sandwiches and meat for burgers, as well as frozen meals such as chicken fingers.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.