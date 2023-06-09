LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Community College District officials broke ground Thursday morning for the three-story Cedar Hall facility that will be constructed on the space once occupied by the former Student Services building.
The 65,000 square-foot state-of-the-art building will house classrooms and faculty offices. A theater-style lecture room will also be used as the new Board of Trustee meeting room. Construction will cost more than $50 million.
The ceremony followed a State of the College event with AV College Superintendent/President Jennifer Zellet and members of her cabinet. District administrators, faculty, classified professionals and members of the Measure AV Citizens Oversight Committee joined the ceremony.
Cedar Hall will be constructed with proceeds from Measure AV, the $350 million bond measure passed by local voters in November 2016. Measure AV funds paid for the Palmdale Center renovation, the Campus Security building, Marauder Complex, Sage Hall, Outdoor Fitness Center, Discovery Lab and the new Student Services building. Bond funds also paid for infrastructure improvements including the new main campus entry at 30th Street West and Avenue J-12.
Cedar Hall is projected to open in 2025. The Commons, a 47,353 square-foot facility that will be the campus core for student life and college activities, will also open in 2025. Officials will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for the Commons later this year.
“We are proud of the growth of AVC and we are proud of our new President Dr. Zellet, the stewardship from our dedicated board of trustees,” Board Vice President Michelle Harvey said, “and I would like to thank you on behalf of the board of trustees for joining us for Cedar Hall’s groundbreaking.”
Mark Hemstreet, the newly elected chairman of the Measure AV Citizens Oversight Committee, also addressed the crowd.
“When students come here the first time and they see these new buildings, the technology that we’ve put in all the buildings, they have that perception that they’re not going to a little community college, they’re going to a higher place of education; they’re going to a place that’s going to lead them to great careers and great places,” Hemstreet said. “When they walk on this campus, they’re going to see that.”
