LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Community College District officials broke ground Thursday morning for the three-story Cedar Hall facility that will be constructed on the space once occupied by the former Student Services building.

The 65,000 square-foot state-of-the-art building will house classrooms and faculty offices. A theater-style lecture room will also be used as the new Board of Trustee meeting room. Construction will cost more than $50 million.

