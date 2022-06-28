LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Community College District’s Foster and Kinship Care Education program receives funding from the California Community Colleges Chancellor’s Office to provide workshops to resource parents (previously known as foster parents) who need to meet their annual renewal hour requirements to maintain their eligibility.
AV College offers training 10 months out of the year, typically from mid-August to mid-June.
The District’s Board of Trustees, at the June 13 meeting, unanimously approved a three-year agreement, good from July 1 through June 30, 2025, with consultant Alicia Wyneken to teach the classes. The cost is $4,800, over three years and not to exceed $40 an hour.
Resource parents need to complete annual training. A new training called Specialized Care Increment, formerly known as D/F Rate, covers training for resource parents who care for medically fragile and/or emotionally disturbed children.
To renew each year, the individual must complete eight hours of training for the regular Resource Family Approval and six hours of training for the Specialized Care Increment, Katarina Orlic-Babic, Foster and Kinship Care Education program director said.
AV College usually starts with a higher number of resource parents at the beginning of the school year, typically about 25, then drops to approximately eight resource parents as the school year comes to an end.
For the past two years, the seminars have been held via Zoom due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We will see if we will be able to offer some in-person classes in the fall,” Orlic-Babic said.
