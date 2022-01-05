LANCASTER — Speakers who address the Antelope Valley Community College District Board of Trustees will get two fewer minutes to address the Board under a revised Board policy approved at the Dec. 10 meeting that administrators say will give more people an opportunity to speak.
The Board voted 4-1 with Trustee Michael Rives dissenting to approve revision of Board Policy 2350 - Speakers. The revision limits each speaker to three minutes per topic instead five minutes, according to the revised policy. Student Trustee Rocio Rivera also did not support the proposed change.
The 30-minute maximum time allotment for public speakers on any one topic did not change. The time limits may be extended at the discretion of a majority of the Board. Another change in the policy granted a speaker who uses translation services at least twice the alloted time unless simultaneous translation equipment is used.
Professor Jason Bowen, AV College’s 2021-22 Scholar in Residence, cited three concerns with the proposed revision during public comments at the meeting.
Bowen said the proposed revision may have moved through the College Coordinating Council, which serves as the coordinating body governance issues at AV College, without consensus.
“That’s a big issue because that means then it would appear and be up for approval but yet violating your own policies and procedures,” Bowen said.
Bowen also cited a potential justification to follow the lead of other community colleges in northern California that reduced speakers’ time from five minutes to three minutes.
Bowen said he is a more effective listener than he used to be, in part because he gives people time to talk.
“When the amount of time people have to speak is being reduced, then it discourages individuals from speaking,” Bowen said. “The community, in my opinion, would feel that you don’t want to listen. You want to hurry up and get the comments out of the way to get the business done.”
Pamela Ford, president of the AV College Federation of Classified Employees, asked the Board whether it was policy to bypass the College Coordinating Council when consensus is not reached.
“This change creates a chilling effect,” Ford said. “If this is the case and we’re unable to conclude our comments based on this newly imposed time limit, then all our comments will be forwarded to you, which affords you greater accountability for the decisions that you’re making for this campus.”
Ford added she does not see how the decision benefits the campus.
Rives, who has addressed multiple boards and councils over the years, noted there are several “sister” community colleges in Southern California that give speakers five minutes to speak.
“I want to keep the five minutes because it’s very difficult to get up before a Board,” he said. “In two minutes you’re trying to get your bearings and speak, the other two minutes you’re trying to put out what you want and then you have to wind it down.”
Board Vice President Barbara Gaines clarified that the Board president can allow anyone to speak up to five minutes on any topic.
“You’re not mistaken,” AV College President Ed Knudson said. “It’s at the pleasure of the Board to allow somebody to continue to speak.”
Knudson added that with a three-minute limit 10 speakers can address the Board on a single topic with the 30-minute limit per topic, instead of six speakers with a five-minute limit per speaker.
The revised policy also gives speakers who need translation services, such as sign language, more time, he added.
“It is at the discretion of the Board if you want to allow somebody to continue to speak,” Knudson said. “That certainly is at the discretion of the president of the Board.”
Board President Steve Buffalo said the Board has previously extended time limits. In addition, former President Michael Adam said he did not cut off speakers who went over the five-minute time limit.
