LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Community College District’s Board of Trustees unanimously extended the contract of Howard Davis, interim assistant superintendent/vice president of Academic Affairs.
The Board also appointed Victoria Simmons to serve as interim assistant superintendent/vice president of Human Resources, at Friday’s annual organizational meeting.
Davis’ interim contract was set to expire next month. The new contract will expire, June. 30. Simmons’ contract is good, through April 28, Board President Barbara Gaines said when she reported the Board’s action out of closed session.
The Board also unanimously approved a $28,000 contract with PPL Inc. for the recruitment of the vice president of academic affairs position. The contract is good, from Jan. 1 through May 5.
PPL Inc. previously assisted the District with the recruitment of Superintendent/President Jennifer Zellet.
The Board approved a contract with PPL Inc. at the Sept. 12 meeting to assist with the recruitment for the vice president of Human Resources and vice president of Student Services positions.
