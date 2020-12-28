LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Community College District’s Board of Trustees approved a one-year, $36,000 contract with MGI Advocacy, Inc. for legislative advising services.
The Board voted 4-1, with trustee Michael Rives dissenting, at the Dec. 11 meeting.
Rives suggested that the Community College League of California have lobbyists in Sacramento who can advocate on behalf of AV Community College District.
“I’m questioning whether we need to spend $36,000 a year to have our own personal advocate up there In Sacramento, considering that it seems like everybody in the world is under budget constraints right now,” Rives said.
Rives added he would like the board to reconsider the contract at another time when they have more funding.
“I think we need to set an example to the public that if it isn’t absolutely necessary we’re not going to do it,” Rives said.
AV College President Ed Knudson said the district has used McCallum Group Inc., which is now part of MGI Advocacy, prior to his arrival at the college.
“We are isolated; we are out here in the desert,” Knudson said. “We’re treated as a rural college, and having the additional voice in Sacramento is instrumental in protecting the college.”
“The League advocates for all 116 community colleges at once, and it talks as a single voice on general issues,” Knudson said. “It does not advocate for single colleges and the McCallum Group does.”
There are 116 community colleges in California spread out among 73 community college districts. Forty-nine of the 73 districts are single college districts such as AV College.
“It’s imperative that we have a voice,” Knudson said.
