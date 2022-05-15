LANCASTER — Antelope Valley College’s summer term begins Monday. Potential students can still register for open classes. Registration for Fall 2022 is also underway. The fall semester is scheduled to begin on Aug. 15.
As part of AV College’s effort to recruit new students and retain existing students, the college launched an approximately $375,192 retention and enrollment outreach campaign. The efforts included bus wraps for Antelope Valley Transit Authority buses, billboards, television, social media and radio advertising.
AV College has seen its enrollment decline since the start of the pandemic two years ago, a trend matched by other community colleges statewide. Enrollment at California’s 116 community colleges dropped from nearly 2.1 million students during the 2019-20 academic year, to closer to 1.8 million for the 2021-22 academic year.
According to a March 2022 memorandum from the California Community College Chancellor’s office, the Fall 2021 headcount was down 7% from Fall 2020, and down 20% from overall compared to Fall 2019.
“This decline was not uniform across student populations however, with more substantial declines among underrepresented students of color, male students, students with disabilities, and older students,” the memo said.
AV College’s enrollment in Fall 2019 was about 14,500 students. This past fall, enrollment was approximately 11,418 students. This is a cumulative figure over the two-year period. The college will return to its pre-pandemic schedule beginning with the summer term and continuing with the Fall 2022 schedule.
