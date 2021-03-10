LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Community College District will pay a consultant up to $27,500 to review existing trustee area boundaries to ensure they still meet the equal population and California Voting Rights Act requirements based on results from the 2020 census.
AV College trustees unanimously approved a contract Monday night with Douglas Johnson, president of National Demographics Inc., to conduct the study.
The contract is good through March 9, 2022. The 2020 Census data is not expected to be released until September.
According to the contract, Johnson will provide a database of demographics and elections. He will also test trustee areas and analyze potential racially-polarized voting patterns in key statewide elections due to the 2020 Census and create trustee areas.
AV College previously conducted its elections “at-large,” where anyone who lived within the college district’s boundaries could vote for any candidate on the ballot. The College Board hired Johnson in 2015 to conduct a demographic study to see whether the college is in compliance with the California Voting Rights Act.
Johnson cautioned AV College trustees back in 2016, that the Community College District was at risk of a lawsuit under the California Voting Rights Act, which says that “at-large” elections dilute the voting power of racial and ethnic minorities. The District switched a by-trustee area election system for the first time in November 2018.
