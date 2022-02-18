LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Community College District will add six expanded positions and two new positions, remove eight positions and restore two positions under a controversial administrative reorganization brought before the Board of Trustees, on Monday night, as an information item.
The added positions include a grant writer and a director of Enrollment Services. The removed positions include the dean of Career Technical Education, which has been consolidated with dean of Health, Sciences and Public Safety.
The reorganization is projected to save the District an estimated $229,629, administrators said.
The proposed administrative reorganization went before the College Coordinating Council on Jan. 26 for information and discussion.
Some employees have been critical of the process.
However, under Administrative Policy 3100, AV College President Ed Knudson has the authority to move people as long as there is a net zero on adding positions.
“It specifically says that the organizational structure of the college is delegated or designated to the superintendent,” Knudson said previously.
