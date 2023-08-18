LANCASTER — The city of Palmdale will get financial assistance from the Antelope Valley Air Quality Management District for an electric vehicle charging project at McAdam Park and for a future program that will offer residential electric vehicle charging equipment.
The district’s governing board on Tuesday voted to award the city an amount not to exceed $233,506 of Community Air Protection Project funds for a charging station at McAdam Park, at 38115 30th St. East, in Palmdale.
The proposed project will provide charging for 12 electric vehicles and will include a solar carport and a battery energy system, according to a presentation by AVAQMD grants analyst Julie McKeehan.
Board member and Palmdale City Councilman Austin Bishop asked if the project could accommodate Tesla electric vehicles and regular plug-in hybrids.
McKeehan said she wasn’t sure.
“I’m just happy and so excited,” board member Andrea Alarcón said. “I’ve been looking forward to this project; this is in my district.”
Alarcón, who serves as mayor pro tem in Palmdale, represents District 5 in the city. She thanked the board for its support.
The board also approved up to $100,000 of Mobile Source Emission Reductions Program funds to Palmdale for a program that will offer residential electric vehicle charging equipment to customers of the city’s EPIC (Energy for Palmdale’s Independent Choice) program.
EPIC is designed to provide 38% of its energy from renewable sources and while that amount may fluctuate, it will meet or exceed state standards for renewable energy use, according to program officials.
The AV Air Quality Management District funding will incentivize EPIC-approved Level 2 (240-volt) wall-mounted electric vehicle chargers installed by a licensed electrician; the city will incentivize EPIC-approved Level 1 (110-volt) electric vehicle chargers.
The program will provide one unit per household on a first-come, first-served basis until the funds are depleted, McKeehan said.
Palmdale will use funding from the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Block Grant to implement the proposed program and will comply with the Buy American requirements of the grant.
The program is projected to launch by next year.
“We’re still working out the details and we’re still working on the other portion of the funding,” Tammy Salts, energy resources manager with the City of Palmdale.
