AVAQMD Palmdale

AV Air Quality Management District governing board members (from left) Andrea Alarcón, Ken Mann, Chairman Marvin Crist, Vice Chairman Austin Bishop and members Ron Hawkins and Howard Harris attend Tuesday’s meeting.

 JULIE DRAKE/Valley Press

LANCASTER — The city of Palmdale will get financial assistance from the Antelope Valley Air Quality Management District for an electric vehicle charging project at McAdam Park and for a future program that will offer residential electric vehicle charging equipment.

The district’s governing board on Tuesday voted to award the city an amount not to exceed $233,506 of Community Air Protection Project funds for a charging station at McAdam Park, at 38115 30th St. East, in Palmdale.

