The Lancaster City Council unanimously approved an agreement between the city and the Antelope Valley Air Quality Management District to handle staffing and support services for the air pollution agency with the AVAQMD to cover the full costs of six employees.

LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Air Quality Management District will switch its staffing and support services to the City of Lancaster, ending a 25-year agreement with the Mojave Desert Air Quality Management District.

The AV Air Quality Management District has contracted with the Mojave Desert Air Quality Management District, since July 1997. The Mojave Desert air pollution control agency is based about 56 miles away in Victorville, which is in San Bernardino County. This past March, the Antelope Valley air pollution control agency started the process to terminate its contract with the Mojave Desert agency as part of an effort to reduce costs and find a staffing solution more local to the Antelope Valley.

