LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Air Quality Management District will switch its staffing and support services to the City of Lancaster, ending a 25-year agreement with the Mojave Desert Air Quality Management District.
The AV Air Quality Management District has contracted with the Mojave Desert Air Quality Management District, since July 1997. The Mojave Desert air pollution control agency is based about 56 miles away in Victorville, which is in San Bernardino County. This past March, the Antelope Valley air pollution control agency started the process to terminate its contract with the Mojave Desert agency as part of an effort to reduce costs and find a staffing solution more local to the Antelope Valley.
The AV Air Quality Management District Board of Directors, at the March 15 meeting, unanimously authorized written notification 180 days in advance of the proposed termination, according to minutes of the March 15 meeting. The deadline is Sept. 30.
“Unless we hit a roadblock or something, everything’s ready to make sure it goes,” Vice Mayor Marvin Crist, who also serves as AVAQMD chairman, said, Thursday.
The Lancaster City Council, at Tuesday’s meeting, unanimously approved a five-year staffing agreement between the city and the Antelope Valley air pollution control agency.
The AV Air Quality Management District will reimburse the city for a total of six full-time employees plus 10% for administrative overhead. The estimated cost of the employees is about $1.19 million. The employees will be enrolled in California Public Employees’ Retirement System at the expense of the AV Air Quality Management District.
“MDAQMD is based in San Bernardino County and are subject to the labor costs and rates of the County of San Bernardino,” a staff report by City Manager Jason Caudle and Finance Director George N. Harris II said.
The employees were part of the San Bernardino Public Employees’ Retirement System, which is different from the state system, Crist said.
“The retirement system was different and we had to blend them into ours,” he said.
The employees will have different titles and classifications.
“It was a challenge, but we got it to work,” Crist said.
