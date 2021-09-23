LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Air Quality Management District could find a new home at the Antelope Valley Fairgrounds.
The agency’s Governing Board unanimously agreed to direct staff to investigate the costs, logistical issues and timing involved in a potential relocation of the district office to the administration building at the AV Fairgrounds, at 2551 West Ave. H.
The Board’s action also authorized AVAQMD Executive Director Bret Banks and staff to negotiate target time frames and technical details and execute agreements.
“The Antelope Valley Fair Joint Powers Authority has indicated an interest in providing facilities to relocate the Antelope Valley Air Quality Management District offices from our current location,” Banks said at Tuesday’s meeting.
Banks added that he and Antelope Valley Fair and Event Center CEO Dan Jacobs have discussed the Air District’s possible relocation to the fairgrounds.
“I think it would be a good move for the Air District in that there are significant cost savings when we have to lease,” Banks said.
The agency has been in its current location on Division Street in the Lancaster Business Park for about 23 years.
“It’s a functional building; it helps us out, but there are financial benefits to move,” Banks said.
The agency could save an estimated $3,500 a month on its lease with the proposed move. There are also safety benefits to consider. Over the past year, the agency had two of its vehicles vandalized with the catalytic converters stolen, with the cost to replace them almost $12,000.
“Also, I think it’s good governance; it’s two government agencies that are contributing to lower costs,” Banks said.
The AVAQMD’s current location include offices and meeting space, an officially certified air monitoring station, as well as the agency’s computer servers. The lease is set to expire on June 30, 2025.
Should the agency move to the fairgrounds, Banks said they would sublet the existing property through the duration of the lease.
AVAQMD Board Chairman Marvin Crist, who also serves as chairman of the AV Fair Joint Powers Authority Board of Directors, said there is a Board meeting room in the administration office at the fairgrounds. However, Crist hopes to have the AVAQMD meet at the Antelope Valley Transit Authority boardroom on Sixth Street West in Lancaster, where it and other meetings including the AVTA and local nonprofit organizations such as the Antelope Valley Economic Development and Growth Enterprise, also known as AV EDGE, can hopefully be televised in the future.
“That way we can have more public input where they’ll all be televised at a central location,” Crist said.
Board member Steve Hofbauer said expanding access would help people see how much they work to benefit the public.
Board member Ken Mann called it a common-sense approach.
“When you talk about local control you try to use some common sense,” Mann said.
Board Vice Chairman Austin Bishop said he is favor of anything that makes government more efficient and more accessible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.