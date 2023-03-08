LOS ANGELES — A Lancaster woman and her boyfriend were convicted Tuesday of torturing and murdering the woman’s 10-year-old son, who died in 2018.

Wrapping up a non-jury trial, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Sam Ohta found Heather Maxine Barron, 33, and Kareem Ernesto Leiva, 37, guilty of first-degree murder and torture for Anthony Avalos’ June 21, 2018, death.

