Avalos trial

Closing arguments will be held today in the murder trial over the 2018 death of 10-year-old Anthony Avalos. The boy’s mother, Heather Maxine Barron, and her boyfriend, Kareem Ernesto Lewis, face life in prison if convicted as charged.

 Valley Press files

LOS ANGELES — A judge is set to hear closing arguments today in the trial of a Lancaster woman and her boyfriend, who are charged with murder and torture in connection with her 10-year-old son’s death.

Superior Court Judge Sam Ohta is hearing the case of Heather Maxine Barron, 33, and Kareem Ernesto Leiva, 37, as a result of a decision by both sides to waive their right to a jury trial.

