Avalos trial

A portrait of 10-year-old Avalos stands next to the Anthony Avalos Memorial Tree in Lancaster during a 2021 Celebration of Life ceremony, which was attended by family and community members. A murder trial is underway for his mother and his boyfriend.

 JULIE DRAKE/Valley Press files

LOS ANGELES — A prosecutor told a judge, Wednesday, that a Lancaster woman and her boyfriend tortured and abused her 10-year-old son, for two weeks before his death, while an attorney for the male defendant countered that his client should be acquitted of murder.

Superior Court Judge Sam Ohta was chosen to hear the case after both sides waived their right to a jury trial for Heather Maxine Barron, 33, and Kareem Ernesto Leiva, 37, who are charged in Anthony Avalos’ June 2018 death.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.