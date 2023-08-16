Anaiyah Alise Perry

Anaiyah Alise Perry of Lancaster holds her young son, Royal Marshall. Perry has pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in connection with the boy’s death.

 Photo courtesy of Facebook

LANCASTER — A Lancaster woman pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in connection with her 7-month-old son’s death in November 2018.

Anaiyah Alise Perry, now 25, also pleaded guilty to four felony counts of child abuse involving the boy, according to Deputy District Attorney Jonathan Hatami.

