LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley wind played the Grinch and canceled “The Grinch” drive-in movie at Lancaster Municipal Stadium Thursday evening, but not the gift giveaway for about 110 Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services youth and their families.
Families and youth receiving supportive services from the department received an age-appropriate gift for the children, and groceries. The families also received a Take Out and Chill gift card from the City of Lancaster.
“Everybody’s fine so far; the kids are happy,” said Donna Termeer, senior field deputy for Supervisor Kathryn Barger, who organized the event.
Termeer helped pass out gifts to the families.
Starbucks volunteers were on hand to provide cookies, coffee, hot chocolate to the families.
The families participated in the event by invitation from their social workers.
Social worker Viola Orr and volunteers selected toys and gifts based on the ages of children in each car.
“I’m just trying to line up the ages with whatever they want. I struck out twice already, the kids are like, ‘I already have that,’ ” Orr said.
The toys were donations from the Spark of Love Toy Drive via the Los Angeles County Fire Department and KABC.
“This is our 28th year in partnership with ABC-7. … We team up with them every year and make sure that we’re out in the community at events like this, taking care of the community and doing our part,” Fire Capt. Ron Haralson said.
Other sponsors included AT&T, Logix, NBC Universal, Anthem Blue Cross, Starbucks and the Lancaster JetHawks.
Families also received reusable Logix bags filled with groceries and hygiene items.
