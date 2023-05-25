PALMDALE — Jose Mejia of Ranch Weddings said he is losing business after his name appeared in an Antelope Valley Press story about The Lemon Leaf suing the Antelope Valley Country Club.
Mejia is a wedding planner who provides tables, chairs, silverware and other decorations used for weddings. He works wherever his clients need him, whether that is a backyard or a venue. His most recent work for a client at the county club was in December.
“Wherever you want to hire me, I’ll come as long as they pay me, that’s it,” Meija said. “I have no contracts with the country club.”
He received several messages from customers and venues after the story ran on May 21.
“One venue telling me that they cannot be affiliated with me because of the controversy happening at the AV Country Club and The Lemon Leaf,” Mejia said. “I have nothing to do with that.”
Mejia has been in business about four years.
“I have five out of five stars; I have nothing but good reviews,” he said.
The Lemon Leaf owner Maria Elena Grado filed a 20-page complaint against the country club alleging breach of contract, breach of implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing and negligence, among eight causes of action. Grado signed a three-year agreement with the country club in July 2020 to move her restaurant from Lancaster to Palmdale. The agreement provided for the negotiation of three three-year extensions.
The country club sent a notice of non-renewal of agreement to Grado on or about Feb. 13 with a notice to vacate the premises on or before June 23.
Grado is seeking damages and an injunction preventing the club from evicting her.
Meija’s name appears on page five of the complaint in reference to a Feb. 3, 2022, meeting held by Board of Directors President AJ Martinez with bar manager Jose Trejos and Mejia as outside coordinators and caterers, according to the complaint. Grado was also present at the meeting. According to the complaint, Martinez stated at the meeting that the country club would now be using outside coordinators and caterers.
