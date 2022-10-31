AV Wall

The Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall, a replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, will be displayed, from Nov. 9 to 13, at the Palmdale Amphitheater.

 Valley Press files

PALMDALE — The Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall, also known as the AV Wall, will once again be displayed in honor of Veterans Day, from Nov. 9 to 13, at the Palmdale Amphitheater, 2723 West Rancho Vista Blvd. (Ave. P).

The monument, a half-scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial black granite wall on the National Mall in Washington, will be open to the public 24 hours a day during the display, which will open at 5 p.m., on Nov. 9.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.