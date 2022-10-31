PALMDALE — The Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall, also known as the AV Wall, will once again be displayed in honor of Veterans Day, from Nov. 9 to 13, at the Palmdale Amphitheater, 2723 West Rancho Vista Blvd. (Ave. P).
The monument, a half-scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial black granite wall on the National Mall in Washington, will be open to the public 24 hours a day during the display, which will open at 5 p.m., on Nov. 9.
Kicking off the five-day display, at 9 a.m. on Nov. 9, a motorcycle escort will accompany the Wall components from LifeStorage, 380 West Palmdale Blvd, to the amphitheater, where volunteers will assemble the panels into the replica of the monument.
The theme of this year’s display is “About the Wall — Facts and Faces,” and will provide the opportunity for visitors to learn facts about the memorial itself and to see the faces of those whose names are engraved there.
“A key component of our mission is to educate our visitors about the Vietnam War as well as The AV Wall,” AV Wall Secretary Linda Willis said. With that mission in mind, “Did You Know” signs and information sheets will be available to guests so they can understand the importance of the memorial’s design as well as learn interesting facts about the Vietnam War.
A video slide show highlighting the “AV76” — the 76 men from the Antelope Valley killed during the Vietnam War and named on the wall — will be showing throughout the display.
“We must never forget those who died in war,” AV Wall Committee President Mike Bertell, an Army Vietnam veteran, said. “Speaking the names and seeing the pictures of the fallen helps with personal healing and honoring the fallen.”
The display will be staffed completely by volunteers, veterans, local service organizations and others. The volunteers attend an in-depth training so they can provide visitors with the best possible experience during their visit to the wall.
Volunteers help look up names in the computer database, assist in locating names on the wall and provide information about the wall design and layout.
As is tradition, the display will be the site of Palmdale’s Veterans Day commemoration, held at 11 a.m., on Nov. 11.
“Veterans Day is set aside to honor and thank those living men and women who served in the armed forces,” AV Wall Committee Volunteer Coordinator Stacia Nemeth said. “It is important that we express our sincere appreciation to our veterans especially on Veterans Day.”
To that end, all non-veteran attendees are encouraged to gather at 10:30 a.m. to form a “Gratitude Tunnel of Love” at each entrance to greet and thank the veterans as they enter the ceremony area. Scouts, community queens, and Junior ROTC cadets will present homemade thank you cards. The front rows of seating will be reserved for veterans.
The ceremony will include a joint high school JROTC Color Guard with patriotic music performed by the Air National Guard Band of the West Coast’s Guardian Brass. The National Anthem will be sung by the youthful trio of Joel Coder, Sadie Gibson and Cooper Ogden.
Guest speakers Bombshell Bonnie and Bella Donna of Bombshell Betty’s Calendar for Charity and Steve Willis, logistics coordinator of the AV Wall Committee, will share their stories of gratitude for veterans.
The ceremony will also include a special appearance by Army veteran and Senior Advisor and Outreach of the U.S.A. Vietnam War Commemoration Joe Ramos.
Vietnam veterans in attendance at the ceremony will be presented with 50th anniversary commemorative Vietnam Veteran lapel pins.
Another tradition, the candlelight ceremony, will be held at 9 a.m., on Nov. 12.
This somber ceremony will include the Table of Honor Ceremony recognizing POW/MIA military members.
Participants will place candles near the Wall as the names of the AV76 are read.
Taps will be played to conclude the ceremony, and will be played each night of the display, at 9 p.m.
Thousands of people from across Southern California have visited the AV Wall, locally and at displays elsewhere, since it was dedicated, in 2009.
The AV Wall caretaker is Point Man Antelope Valley, an organization that works tirelessly to take the Wall throughout Southern California with the mission of educating, inspiring, and healing all who visit the memorial.
It is one of the rarest home-grown memorials of its kind in the nation and represents the Antelope Valley’s commitment to the men and women who served their country.
The AV Wall was designed and fabricated by Signs and Designs, Inc. of Palmdale. From 2005 to 2009, over $100,000 was raised locally to build the wall. It was dedicated at a ceremony at Joe Davies Heritage Airpark at Palmdale Plant 42, on Nov. 13, 2009.
