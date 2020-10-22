SANTA CLARITA — Authorities on Tuesday identified a woman who was killed when the vehicle in which she was riding was rear-ended by a tow truck on the Antelope Valley Freeway in the Santa Clarita area.
Murdewiyanti Finn, 48, of Lancaster, died at the scene of the crash that occurred at 6:34 p.m., Sunday on the northbound 14 Freeway, north of Sierra Highway, according to the coroner’s office and the California Highway Patrol.
A flatbed truck owned by Castaic Tow was northbound on the freeway in the right lane when it crashed into the rear of a 2015 Nissan in which Finn was a passenger, according to the CHP.
A 17-year-old boy riding in the Nissan suffered major injuries, the CHP reported. The driver of the Nissan, along with a 12-year-old passenger, suffered minor injuries.
The tow truck driver, a 25-year-old Pacoima man whose name was withheld, was not injured. He was not arrested, and alcohol and/or drugs were not suspected as factors in the crash, the CHP said.
The circumstances of the crash remain under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.