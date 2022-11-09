Veterans Day

Sgt. Becker (center) from the US Army recruiting office in Lancaster, assists Antelope Valley Union High School Navy Junior ROTC cadets with the US flag during the 2019 Veterans Day ceremony at Lancaster Cemetery.

 Valley Press files

Veterans Day observances are set for Friday across the Antelope Valley.

The holiday was originally known as Armistice Day, commemorating the day, on Nov. 11, 1918, that the armistice was signed to end World War I. It was renamed Veterans Day, in 1954.

