PALMDALE — A large crowd gathered Monday morning near the Fallen Heroes Memorial at the Antelope Valley Mall for a remembrance ceremony on the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the United States.
The ceremony remembered the nearly 3,000 people who died in the attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City and the Pentagon in Washington, plus the passengers and crew of United Airlines Flight 93 who prevented another attack when the plane crashed near Shanksville, Pa. Also honored were the local fallen heroes from law enforcement and fire named on the Fallen Heroes Memorial.
Participating in the ceremony were representatives of public safety agencies including the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Los Angeles County Fire Department, California Highway Patrol, the US Forest Service and the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.
California Highway Patrol Antelope Valley Area Capt. Joseph Zagorski was the event’s msster of ceremonies. The Palmdale High School Chamber Singers performed the Armed Forces Medley. Ocean lifeguard Coral Kemp sang the National Anthem and bagpiper Bob Conagher of the US Forest Service played “Amazing Grace.”
Fire Capt. Vince Roldan talked about love during the invocation.
“Love is an action,” Roldan said. “It is selfless action; it is what spouses need for selfless marriages and what parents need to raise selfless children. Those who laid down their lives did so as selfless acts, an act of love.”
He added, “Sometimes we wonder how God could allow for such suffering; I often struggle with it myself.”
Roldan offered a quote from writer C.S. Lewis as one explanation.
“He writes,” Roldan said. “I suggest to you that it is because God loves us that he gives us the gift of suffering. Pain is God’s megaphone to rouse a deaf world. You see, we are like blocks of stone out of which the sculptor carves the forms of men. Blows of his chisel, which hurt us so much are what make us perfect.”
Retired fire chief deputy Mike Metro, in the statement of purpose, talked about the more personal details of the attacks.
“Do we remember the significance of the number 343?” Metro said. “That was the number of firefighters who were killed when the twin towers collapsed, most of them climbing the stairs of the twin towers attempting to rescue those trapped on floors above them.”
He added: “Do we remember the significance of the number 72? That was the number of police officers killed in the twin towers running into dangers as others, understandably, (were) running away.”
Metro also noted the significance of the names of spouses for those firefighters and police officers whose names appear on the Fallen Heroes Memorial.
“When you see a police officer, firefighter or first responder on the street, say ‘thank you’ for what they do,” Metro said. “When you pull alongside a police cruiser, give them a thumbs up.”
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger presented a proclamation to the Antelope Valley 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony Governance Board. Barger recalled that she was in Washington on Sept. 11, 2001, on behalf of then-Supervisor Michael D. Antonovich.
“Let me tell you, we cannot forget,” Barger said. “The sacrifices that innocent people made but also the sacrifices that those that were running in while people were running out, our men and women, our first responders — we owe a debt of gratitude as well.”
Lt. Paul Bartlett, the acting captain at the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station, recalled how his children were too young in 2001 to remember the attacks.
“It is our job to pass down these legacies and these lessons of that day, and this is why we continue to honor and continue to remember, remember those lost on 9/11,” Bartlett said.
Bartlett read the list of 17 names from law enforcement and fire on the Fallen Heroes Memorial.
Lt. Jeffrey Rhea, acting captain of the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station, also addressed the crowd.
“I just want to take a few moments here just to honor the surviving families and those that have supported and walked through these seasons of challenge and tragedy but ultimately their loved ones were the ones that have made that ultimate sacrifice,” Rhea said. “So the opportunity we have is to honor them. I know in law enforcement we treat them like they’re our family.”
Though time is passing, Acting Chief Deputy Warden Damion Williams said there is no forgetting Sept. 11, 2001, for the United States of America.
“We will remember every rescuer we lost; we will remember every family that lives in grief,” he said. “We will remember fire and ash, last phone calls. … We will never forget.”
LA County Fire Capt. Brian Kross gave the closing remarks at the event.
“To the community, I say to you all today, be thankful,” he said. “Thankful for those who are willing to pay the ultimate sacrifice for you and your loved ones even though they do not know. Stop, pause and remember the blessings in life: family, friends, faith and freedom. So remember, remember today, reflect and may we all never, never forget.”
