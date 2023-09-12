PALMDALE — A large crowd gathered Monday morning near the Fallen Heroes Memorial at the Antelope Valley Mall for a remembrance ceremony on the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the United States.

The ceremony remembered the nearly 3,000 people who died in the attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City and the Pentagon in Washington, plus the passengers and crew of United Airlines Flight 93 who prevented another attack when the plane crashed near Shanksville, Pa. Also honored were the local fallen heroes from law enforcement and fire named on the Fallen Heroes Memorial.

