LANCASTER — James Anderson, Rene Gonzalez and Arturo Guitron celebrated a 10-year anniversary with Antelope Valley Transit Authority last month.
The three men started their employment with AVTA in 2010 as part of Desert Haven Enterprises job placement program here in the Antelope Valley. Their anniversary was Aug. 23.
In early 2010, AVTA announced a planned expansion of its facilities. Having previously worked with Desert Haven, AVTA contacted the organization once again to inquire as to the availability of any qualified job candidates who could fill landscaping and janitorial positions. As Desert Haven’s vocational training focuses heavily on those areas, it took no time at all to provide AVTA with qualified, skilled applicants, who were experienced, seasoned, and eager to become members of the AVTA team.
“We are thrilled to recognize the loyalty and hard work these dedicated employees have provided to our agency,” AVTA Board Chairman Marvin Crist said. “The successful partnership with Desert Haven Enterprises demonstrates the value these men contribute to our agency and our community.”
AVTA provided a challenging, stimulating and supportive work environment that encouraged growth, knowledge, and personal and professional development. Desert Haven provided onsite job coaching services to assist AVTA’s new employees in learning their job tasks and completing them to the required standards. Over these past 10 years of employment, as Anderson, Gonzalez and Guitron have had the opportunity to learn more complex job skills, Desert Haven has continued to partner with AVTA to assist each to continue to grow and to develop within their respective positions and to maintain successful, long-term employment.
When asked to describe each of the employees, Desert Haven staff said:
“James always shows professional concern for his quality of work; he takes pride and ownership of his role at AVTA.”
“Rene has such enthusiasm for his job; his attitude is infectious and he makes everyone around him smile.”
“Arturo is eager to please; he is meticulous about his job tasks and always ready for the next task.”
As Desert Haven puts it, Anderson, Gonzale, and Guitron all represent the success that can be achieved when hard work is connected to community support, which is then partnered with an exemplary, compassionate and willing employer.
Desert Haven Executive Director Jenni Moran thanked AVTA not only for its years of ongoing support of employees with disabilities, but also for demonstrating that they are vital, respected and appreciated members of the team.
“Time and time again, AVTA has demonstrated that they truly value their employees and want nothing more than to see them succeed,” Moran said.
“Clearly, James, Rene and Arturo are proof of AVTA’s steadfast commitment and support of its team members, as well as a testament to their own diligence and hard work. Congratulations to each of these outstanding employees on this, their 10-year employment milestone, and to their exemplary employer, AVTA, who made it possible for them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.