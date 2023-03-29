PALMDALE — The Way Center of Truth will host a symposium on Leadership and Mental Wellness on Tuesday.
Updated: March 29, 2023 @ 5:22 am
PALMDALE — The Way Center of Truth will host a symposium on Leadership and Mental Wellness on Tuesday.
The event will commemorate the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., on what will be the 55th anniversary of his assassination.
The symposium will highlight suicide prevention and leadership well-being and is scheduled to begin at 6:01 p.m. at the center, 839 East Ave. Q-9. All are invited to attend.
The timing of the symposium is purposeful. King was shot at 6:01 p.m., April 4, 1968 in Memphis, Tenn.
Leaders in the mental health field and the community will speak and provide resources on mental wellness.
“The Leadership Mental Wellness and Suicide Prevention Awareness symposium is designed to help leaders of all vocations learn how to deal with what they are required to do as leaders in their home, job, organization, families, etc., and how to ensure they are not overwhelmed mentally by taking on the daily tasks of leadership,” Bishop V. Jesse Smith, convener of the symposium, said.
Invited speakers will also discuss suicide prevention issues, how to identify mental instability and what can be done about it.
The program will feature drums playing and clips of the speech King gave on April 3, 1968, called “I’ve Been to the Mountaintop.”
It will conclude with a candlelight vigil in memory of King, loved ones lost to suicide and ancestors.
Refreshments will be provided.
